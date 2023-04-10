Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 370 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,119 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $23,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,323. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

