Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $221.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.