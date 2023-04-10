Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $206.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

