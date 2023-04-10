Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 394,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $466.24 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $607.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.94 and its 200 day moving average is $435.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

