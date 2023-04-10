Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,542 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,542 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $204.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.95. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $219.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.92 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

