Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,696 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.6 %

DT stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

