Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

About Quotient Technology

NYSE QUOT opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.95. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

