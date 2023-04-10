Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $136,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 77.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

