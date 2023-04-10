Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $186,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,712,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

PARA stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

