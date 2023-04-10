Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $204,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.46.

CHRW stock opened at $92.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

