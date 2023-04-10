Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $114,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

In other news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,825 shares of company stock worth $34,743 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson Trading Up 5.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivePerson stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $26.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

LivePerson Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.