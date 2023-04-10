Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $209,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

