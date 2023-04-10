Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $211,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordson Stock Down 0.8 %

NDSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $210.02 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

