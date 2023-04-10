Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $211,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $210.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.67. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

