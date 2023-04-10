Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $218,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 135.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $667,023,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DT opened at $41.30 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 413.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

