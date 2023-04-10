Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $221,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

BIO stock opened at $466.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.94 and its 200 day moving average is $435.79. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $607.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.