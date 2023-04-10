Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

