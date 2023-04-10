Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

