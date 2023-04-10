Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Globe Life by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $107.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.