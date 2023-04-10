Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $206.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

