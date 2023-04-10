Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 335.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 166.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

