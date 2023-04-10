Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,101 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Twilio by 0.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $60.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.69. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $2,512,304. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

