Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,281 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.