Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 370 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,815,323. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.79.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

