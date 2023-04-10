Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 44,400 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Amarin by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amarin by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 249,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amarin Company Profile

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.