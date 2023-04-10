Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

