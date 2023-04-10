Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $131.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.