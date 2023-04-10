Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 487.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 336,013 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Teleflex by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 206,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 142,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 20,440.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 111,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $262.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $349.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

