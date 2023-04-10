Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

MKTX stock opened at $343.29 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

