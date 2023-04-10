Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,548 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

