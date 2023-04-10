Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Celanese by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.