Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,476,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $343.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.80. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.14.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

