Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,630 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $141.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average is $130.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.