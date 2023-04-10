Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,940 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.07 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

