Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:QUOT opened at $3.18 on Monday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Quotient Technology

A number of analysts have recently commented on QUOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $2.90 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

