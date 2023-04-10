Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $104.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $174.58.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

