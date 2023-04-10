Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SunOpta by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $7.80 on Monday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

