Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $200,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

LEA opened at $131.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

