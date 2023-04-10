Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $213,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

CarMax Stock Up 3.0 %

CarMax Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

