Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $220,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,548 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,719,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 468,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.