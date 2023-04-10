Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $241,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.2 %
CCEP stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
