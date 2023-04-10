Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $241,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

CCEP stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.