Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

