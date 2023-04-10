Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.31 on Monday. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

