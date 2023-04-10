Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 267,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 108,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,006.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF opened at $34.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

