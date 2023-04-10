Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $106.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

