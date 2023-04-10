Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,825 shares of company stock valued at $34,743 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

