Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Price Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

