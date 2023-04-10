Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $8.51 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after purchasing an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,308,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.74 and a 200-day moving average of $211.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

