UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after buying an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $20,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 252,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFPI stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.36. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.37. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $839,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

