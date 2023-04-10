Unique Wealth LLC Invests $290,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

